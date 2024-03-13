IMF to pick next managing director by April-end

Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has begun the process of selecting its next managing director and intends to choose a candidate by the end of April, the global lender's executive board said on Wednesday.

The five-year term of the IMF's current managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, ends on Sept 30.

“The Executive Board underscores the importance it places on the successful candidate having the requisite global standing to lead the Fund, which stands at the center of the global financial system," the board said in a statement.