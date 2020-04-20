IMF's Georgieva says coronavirus crisis is worst since Great Depression

The crisis sparked by the spread of the novel coronavirus is the worst since the Great Depression, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
The fallout from the coronavirus will mean that 170 countries will have negative economic growth this year, she told a videoconference press briefing for the Bulgarian media.
'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'
In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court
COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few