IMF's Georgieva says coronavirus crisis is worst since Great Depression

Coronavirus crisis worst since Great Depression: IMF

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 20 2020, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 18:57 ist
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at a press briefing on COVID-19 in Washington. (AFP Photo)

The crisis sparked by the spread of the novel coronavirus is the worst since the Great Depression, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

The fallout from the coronavirus will mean that 170 countries will have negative economic growth this year, she told a videoconference press briefing for the Bulgarian media. 

