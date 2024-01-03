Improved manufacturing will take 4-5 years to impact exports: IndiaMART co-founder

The biggest hurdle that we've seen in these MSMEs coming online is the mindset that they've been running their business in a certain way. And for anybody to change that way of working is not very easy. So this is like a generational shift that is going to happen. And it will take a few generations before you really see large adoption of online platforms. A lot of people need hand holding. They can't do it by themselves. They can't spend time reading through it, understanding, experimenting,and then going further from there. Simplicity becomes very critical, the more simpler stuff you will do, the better will be the adoption.