In 2024, hospitality sector looks to tap opportunities in underserved Indian market

On the outlook for 2024, he said, "India's underserved hospitality sector when compared to the major lodging markets presents a huge opportunity. Also, being amongst the largest employment generators, the sector will be a key pillar to drive sustainable economic growth across the country."

Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) President-elect, Pradeep Shetty said,"as we reflect on the year behind us, we look towards the New Year with a blend of hopes, expectations and an acknowledgement of challenges."

The past year showcased the sector's resilience in navigating through unprecedented challenges, particularly amid the revival of the travel trade, he said while also acknowledging that the G20 events contributed significantly to the growth of the Indian tourism sector, marking one of the most significant highlights of 2023.