In case you don't buy Twitter....: SII CEO nudges Musk

In case you don't buy Twitter...: Adar Poonawalla's suggestion to Musk for Tesla in India

Musk had tweeted that he faced challenges from the government for releasing its products in India

DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 13:24 ist
Credit: PTI/ AFP Photos

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla seems to be keenly interested in Teslas. Why do we think so? The leader of India's largest vaccine manufacturer on Sunday suggested to billionaire Elon Musk that in the event that his Twitter buy doesn't make it to the checkout, he should invest some of that capital in India for 'for high-quality large-scale manufacturing' of Teslas.

"Hey @elonmusk just in case you don't end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make," Poonawalla tweeted.

 

India's high import duties has prevented the self-driving electric car from coming to the country. Musk himself had once tweeted that the country's import duties on EVs are "highest in the world by far".

Musk had tweeted that he faced challenges from the government for releasing its products in India. "Tesla isn't in India yet due to "Challenges with the government", he has said on several occasions.

Currently, India levies 100 per cent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakh), inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 per cent import tax.

Elon Musk's attention is currently focused on his bid for Twitter. The SpaceX CEO made a $44 billion offer to buy the social media platform, a move that has been approved by the investors.

 

