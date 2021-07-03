In final stages of appointing grievance officer: Twitter informs Delhi HC

Twitter on Saturday informed the Delhi High Court that it was in the 'final stages' of appointing a resident grievance officer, after the interim officer had quit on June 21.

We are in the final stages of appointing a Resident Grievance Officer. The interim Resident Grievance Officer withdrew his candidature on June 21: Twitter Inc informs Delhi HC pic.twitter.com/SWSExrRVpP — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Under the new IT rules of India, social media firms are required to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person and a resident grievance officer, all of whom should be Indian residents.

