In final stages of appointing grievance officer: Twitter informs Delhi HC

Twitter on Saturday informed the Delhi High Court that it was in the 'final stages' of appointing a resident grievance officer, after the interim officer had quit on June 21.
Under the new IT rules of India, social media firms are required to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person and a resident grievance officer, all of whom should be Indian residents.
