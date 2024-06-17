IN-SPACe launches pre-incubation programme for early-stage startups

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has launched the Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) Development Programme, as part of efforts to support early-stage startups in the space sector.
The 21-month programme is designed to enable the next generation of space technology entrepreneurs to ideate, innovate, and develop prototypes. Aspiring space entrepreneurs and early-stage start-ups can apply.
IN-SPACe said on Monday that the programme would provide participants a collaborative learning environment and a platform to connect with and learn from seasoned mentors from leading research institutions, incubators, academia, and prominent space industry players. The setting will inspire a culture of innovation and science for social good, and create jobs in the space sector, IN-SPACe said.
Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, underlined the programme against the backdrop of potentially exponential growth in India’s space sector and the critical role young entrepreneurs are set to play in it.
“The PIE programme will provide them with a launchpad, equipping them not only with technical expertise but also with the business acumen needed to navigate the complexities of the space industry,” Goenka said.
The applicants must be Indian citizens who are graduates or graduating in 2024 and should not have received any grants, funding, or monetary support from private or government schemes. All submissions must be original. Start-ups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on or after July 1, 2022 are classified as early-stage start-ups.
More details on the programme and application procedures are available on www.inspace.gov.in
Published 17 June 2024, 10:46 IST