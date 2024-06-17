IN-SPACe launches pre-incubation programme for early-stage startups

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has launched the Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) Development Programme, as part of efforts to support early-stage startups in the space sector.

The 21-month programme is designed to enable the next generation of space technology entrepreneurs to ideate, innovate, and develop prototypes. Aspiring space entrepreneurs and early-stage start-ups can apply.

IN-SPACe said on Monday that the programme would provide participants a collaborative learning environment and a platform to connect with and learn from seasoned mentors from leading research institutions, incubators, academia, and prominent space industry players. The setting will inspire a culture of innovation and science for social good, and create jobs in the space sector, IN-SPACe said.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, underlined the programme against the backdrop of potentially exponential growth in India’s space sector and the critical role young entrepreneurs are set to play in it.