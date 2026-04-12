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Inconclusive US-Iran talks, oil prices, inflation data to dictate investors' sentiment: Analysts

Besides developments related to West Asia, crude oil prices would also dictate market trends in a holiday-shortened week ahead, they said.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:28 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsIran

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