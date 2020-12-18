India allows 8,424 tonne raw sugar exports to US

India allows 8,424 tonne raw sugar exports to US under tariff-rate quota

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 18 2020, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 21:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

The government on Friday permitted export of 8,424-tonne raw sugar under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) to the US, which enables shipments to enjoy relatively low tariff.

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs.

"The quantity of raw sugar 8,424 MTRV (metric ton raw value) to be exported to the US under TRQ up to September 30, 2021, is notified," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

India exports duty-free sugar to the US for up to 10,000 tonnes annually under preferential quota arrangement.

India, the world's second-biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the European Union as well.

