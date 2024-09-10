India among most robust against money laundering, terror financing

New Delhi: India has been ranked ahead of leading global economies like the United States, Japan, China and Germany in the robustness of policy framework against money laundering and terror financing, as per the upcoming report of the global watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Finance Ministry source said.

The report, which is scheduled to be released on September 19, ranks India in ‘regular follow-up’ category. Paris-headquartered FATF categorises countries in four groups namely, ‘regular follow-up’, ‘enhanced follow-up’, ‘grey list’ and ‘black list’.

According to the official, India’s rank was decided in the fourth round of mutual evaluation conducted in 2023. The report related to India’s ranking was adopted in FATF’s June 2024 Plenary, which was conducted in Singapore. The FATF includes 38 countries and 2 regional bodies – European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).