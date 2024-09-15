India audio device market sees remarkable growth, hits Rs 5,000 crore offline sales: GFK

New Delhi: The Indian audio devices market is experiencing "remarkable growth" as offline retail sales hit Rs 5,000 crore moving annual turnover (MAT) in June 2024, driven by a 61 per cent YoY volume growth in the Personal Audio segment, according to a report from GfK.

Growth is driven by the rise in immersive sound technologies, enhanced consumer experiences, and a growing demand for high-quality audio products across both home and personal categories, it said.

Moreover, a shift towards premiumisation in the category as consumers look towards superior quality and immersive audio experiences also aiding the Indian audio device market.