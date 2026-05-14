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Govt caps gold imports under Advance Authorisation scheme at 100 kg

The government has tightened conditions for the issuance and monitoring of advance authorisation for the import. Earlier, there was no limit on gold imports under the scheme.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:00 IST
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