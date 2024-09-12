India considers new rules to curb risks as tiny IPOs boom

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty

India’s securities regulator is considering tighter oversight on micro-cap firms going public, including monitoring the use of their funds and imposing stricter due diligence guidelines for merchant bankers, according to a person involved in the discussions.

Mandating a longer track record of profitability and greater scrutiny of financial statements are the other potential steps under review, the person said, asking not be identified as the details are private. This follows incidents of fraud in this segment of the market, they added.

Even so, the Securities and Exchange Board of India is not inclined to take over the listing approval process for small and medium enterprises from the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Ltd., the person said. Some investors have been asking for the regulator’s direct oversight in this process. The discussions are still at a preliminary stage and measures may be revised before an initial draft is presented to the regulator’s primary market advisory panel.