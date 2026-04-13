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India data centre market to more than double to $22 billion by 2030

According to Vestian, a workplace solutions firm, installed capacity is expected to expand from around 1.7-2.0 GW by end-2026 to about 4-5 GW by 2030.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 14:19 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceData centre

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