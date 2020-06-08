India, Denmark ink pact to cooperate in power sector

India, Denmark ink pact to cooperate in power sector

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 08 2020, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 16:54 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

India and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop deep cooperation between two countries in the power sector.

A joint working group will be established to work out specific details under the MoU, a power ministry statement said.

The MoU on Indo-Denmark Energy Cooperation between the Ministry of Power and the Ministry for Energy, Utilities and Climate, Denmark to develop a strong, deep and long-term co-operation between the two countries in the power sector on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit was signed on 5th June , 2020, it added.

The MoU was signed by Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power) from the Indian side and Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India.

The agreement provides for collaboration in areas like offshore wind, long term energy planning, forecasting, flexibility in the grid, consolidation of grid codes to integrate and operate efficiently variable generation options, flexibility in the power purchase agreements, incentivise power plant flexibility, variability in renewable energy production etc.

The Indian electricity market would benefit from cooperation with Denmark in these areas.

For implementation of the identified areas, a joint working group (JWG) will be established under the MoU.

The JWG will be co-chaired by Joint Secretary level officials and will report to a Steering Committee, jointly chaired by the Secretary level officer from both the sides.

The governments will endeavour to take necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical co-operation in the power sector for mutual benefit in the identified areas through the MoU.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
Denmark
power
Electricity

What's Brewing

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

'Defund the police' - what it means

'Defund the police' - what it means

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 