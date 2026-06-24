India diversifies LNG sourcing amid Gulf disruptions

<p>New Delhi: India’s diversified sourcing strategy mitigated major disruptions in imports of LNG in April and May, despite a 17% dip in global supply, rating agency S&P Global said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>India is the world’s fourth-largest buyer of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lng">LNG</a>. Following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, India increased purchase of LNG from the US, Oman, Nigeria, and Angola. As a result, India’s LNG import in April and May was lower by only 5% and 2% YoY, respectively.</p>.<p>“India is expected to retain some of this diversified LNG sourcing considerations to mitigate future disruptions, potentially influencing its long-term sourcing strategies," said Johan Utama, Principal Research Analyst, S&P Global Energy.</p>.<p>Qatar and the UAE accounted for 59% of India’s total LNG imports in 2025. Due to blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, the supplies from Qatar and the UAE have been badly hit since March.</p>.US temporarily lifts oil sanctions against Iran, citing 'productive' talks.<p>The conflict severely constrained flows through the strait, with vessel movements plummeting to 10% of pre-conflict levels. Despite this, the energy system adapted through alternative routing via the Red Sea and expanded ship-to-ship transfers east of Hormuz, helping effective Middle East crude exports rebound to over 10 million bpd in June.</p>.<p>“The past months have underscored the adaptability of both producers and consumers. The industry’s ability to reroute supply, optimise logistics, and secure alternative barrels has helped mitigate what could have been a far-more severe disruption to global energy markets," said Benjamin Tang, Director and Global Head of Liquid Bulk, Commodities at Sea, S&P Global Energy.</p>.<p>Utama said the MoU signed between the US and Iran to end the conflict is likely to have significant implications for global energy markets.</p>.<p>While the reopening of Hormuz is expected to facilitate the recovery of energy flows and strengthen market confidence, market participants continue to assess that market normalisation, and inventory replenishment will take time, S&P Global Energy said in a research note.</p>.<p>The rating agency noted that the effective closure of Hormuz resulted in a 15 million bpd cut in Gulf liquids production.</p>.<p>However, the price reaction has been surprisingly limited due to aggressive inventory and demand management globally, including sharp reductions in crude imports by China and Japan, and higher exports from the US.</p>