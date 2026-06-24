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India diversifies LNG sourcing amid Gulf disruptions

The rating agency noted that the effective closure of Hormuz resulted in a 15 million bpd cut in Gulf liquids production.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 23:18 IST
Business NewsIndiaLNG

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