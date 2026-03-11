<p>New Delhi: India approved easing restrictions on Chinese investments in select sectors on Tuesday, in a major step by Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi"> Narendra Modi </a>to rebuild ties with Beijing and end six years of friction.</p><p>Below is a timeline of events since a deadly border clash between the two nuclear-armed Asian nations jolted commercial and diplomatic ties in 2020.</p><p><strong>April, 2020 -</strong> India introduces heightened scrutiny for all investments from nations it shares a land border with, including China. New Delhi says the move is to curb opportunistic takeovers of Indian companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.</p>.Government eases FDI norms for China, other countries sharing land border with India.<p><strong>June, 2020 -</strong> India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser, citing national security concerns.</p><p><strong>July, 2022 -</strong> China's Great Wall Motor shelves plans to invest $1 billion in India after failing to obtain regulatory approvals, becoming one of the biggest casualties of New Delhi's increased scrutiny of investments from Beijing.</p><p><strong>July, 2023 -</strong> India rejects a $1 billion investment proposal by Chinese automaker BYD amid continued security concerns.</p><p><strong>October, 2024 -</strong> India and China reach a deal on patrolling their disputed frontier to end a four-year military stand-off.</p><p><strong>July, 2025 -</strong> India's top government think tank, NITI Aayog, proposes allowing Chinese companies to take up to a 24% stake in Indian firms without security clearance, aiming to reduce delays caused by the post-2020 scrutiny regime.</p><p><strong>August, 2025 -</strong> Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits China for the first time in over seven years, in a further sign of a diplomatic thaw with Beijing as tensions with the United States rise.</p><p><strong>October, 2025 -</strong> India and China to resume direct flights after a five-year freeze.</p><p><strong>December, 2025 -</strong> India frees up business visas for Chinese professionals to end technician scarcity at factory floors that cost output worth billions of dollars over the years.</p><p><strong>February, 2026 -</strong> India begins easing its restrictions on buying Chinese equipment, allowing state-run power and coal companies to start limited imports as shortages and project delays mount.</p>