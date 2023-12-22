JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India expected to see 1 cr EV sales annually by 2030, create 5 cr jobs: Gadkari

Gadkari said the government has also permitted retrofitting of existing polluting vehicles into hybrid and fully EVs.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 14:25 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: India is likely to see 1 crore Electric Vehicle (EV) sales a year and the segment is expected to generate about 5 crore jobs by 2030, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing the 19th EV EXPO 2023, Gadkari said, "As per the Vahan database, 34.54 lakh EVs are already registered in India."

The Union Road Transport and Highways minister asserted that India has the potential to become number 1 EV maker in the world and the government is committed to making India a self-reliant country in clean energy production and mass application.

Gadkari said the government has also permitted retrofitting of existing polluting vehicles into hybrid and fully EVs.

The regulations have been finalised and technology demonstrations done successfully, he added.

He said the government intends to shift public transport and logistics to EVs.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 December 2023, 14:25 IST)
Business NewsNitin Gadkari

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT