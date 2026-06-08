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India eyes strategic Baltic gateway through Lithuania’s Klaipeda Port

Klaipeda Port and the JNPA signed an MoU on October 30, 2025, establishing a framework for future collaboration.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 22:55 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 22:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsPortLithuania

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