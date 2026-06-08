India eyes strategic Baltic gateway through Lithuania’s Klaipeda Port

<p>Klaipėda (Lithuania): Three Indian operators have been in discussions for the expansion and development of an all-weather deep-sea Baltic port that could provide India strategic access to Central Europe and the Nordic nations for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/global-air-cargo-demand-rises-4-in-april-despite-west-asia-disruptions-iata-4020592">cargo </a>volume movement.</p>.<p>The Indian strategic partners in discussions include Adani Group,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/middle-east-bound-containers-stranded-at-jnpa-to-get-ground-rent-charges-waiver-for-15-days-3926332"> Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) </a>and Mumbai Port Authority (MPA), regarding potential participation.</p>.<p>Klaipeda Port, managed by the Lithuanian State Seaport Authority, is planning to announce an international tender for the operator to carry out the development of Southport expansion, which would entail an investment of 1.4 billion euros.</p>.<p>Klaipeda is the largest Baltic port, which last year, handled close to 40 MMT of cargo and over 400,000 passengers. “Cooperation with the Port of Klaipeda offers significant advantages for Indian manufacturers, trading companies, freight forwarders, logistics providers, and other maritime stakeholders seeking access to the Baltic and Northern European markets,“ says Algis Latakas, Director General of the port.</p>.Adani Ports & SEZ sign MoU with Port of Marseille Fos for strengthening IMEC.<p>Klaipeda Port and the JNPA signed an MoU on October 30, 2025, establishing a framework for future collaboration. Further discussion of the Indian players’ participation may take place in October this year, when a delegation from Klaipeda Port visits New Delhi to participate in an event on European Connectivity.</p>.<p>“The event will provide an opportunity to meet again with representatives of the Adani Group, JNPA and MPA and other stakeholders to update on the project’s progress and further explore potential areas of cooperation,“ Latakas says.</p>.<p>India and the EU concluded the historic FTA earlier this year, which aims to eliminate tariffs on 90% of traded goods. The agreement is currently being legally vetted and may come into effect next year upon ratification by the EU Parliament and Council.</p>.<p>The pact would be the gateway for Indian products to reach over 2 million consumers in the Baltic region, Central Europe, and Nordic nations.</p>.<p>Klaipeda could also play a crucial role in the development of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), first announced at the G20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023. IMEC is a transnational economic corridor designed to evolve an inter-regional trade route between India and the EU through West Asia.</p>.<p>Coupled with the Baltic-Black Sea-Aegean Corridor (BBA), which originates in Greece, the IMEC could provide dovetail with the key European geo-economic axis, offering India both trade and strategic depth to both Europe and the Trans-Atlantic nations.</p>.<p><em>(The journalist was in Klaipeda at the invitation of the Lithuanian <br>Government)</em></p>