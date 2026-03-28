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India faces growth risks from West Asia conflict as energy costs rise: Report

This is raising concerns over ⁠inflation ‌and growth in the country, the government review said.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEnergyWest AsiaEconomic

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