<p>India faces downside risks to its growth forecast of 7.0% to 7.4% for the next fiscal year starting April 1, due to higher energy costs and supply disruptions stemming from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict, according to its monthly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economic">economic</a> report released on Saturday.</p><p>The conflict, which began a month ago after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> attacked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, has disrupted a key shipping route through which 20% of the world’s oil passes, pushing up energy and freight costs and straining supply chains.</p><p>This is raising concerns over inflation and growth in India, the government review said.</p>.Iran seeks trust to advance Middle East talks: Pezeshkian tells Sharif.<p>High-frequency data for April, and possibly May, should provide a clearer picture of growth prospects for the new financial year, India's chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran wrote in the report.</p><p>He said the current account deficit, which has already widened to 1.3% of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gross-domestic-product">GDP</a> in the Oct-Dec quarter of the current fiscal year, will significantly worsen the next fiscal year.</p><p>India will need to provide immediate, targeted relief to the most affected and vulnerable businesses and households, the report said.</p><p>Domestic demand has remained relatively stable so far, but risks to growth are rising, particularly in sectors reliant on imported inputs.</p><p>The Indian rupee weakened to about 95 to the US dollar in March amid capital outflows and higher import costs linked to the energy shock.</p>