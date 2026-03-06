Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India faces rupee, inflation risks from Middle East energy disruption: Moody's

Under this scenario, Brent crude prices would average USD 70-80 per barrel in 2026, only moderately higher than the USD 69 per barrel average in 2025, limiting the impact on global growth.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 09:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 09:50 IST
Business NewsIndian RupeeMoody'sMiddle EastInflation in India

Follow us on :

Follow Us