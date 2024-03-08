JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India, four-nation European bloc to sign trade deal on March 10: Report

Under the deal, India is considering duty cuts on limited gold imports from Switzerland.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 05:43 IST

Follow Us

India and a small group of European nations are likely to sign a trade pact on March 10 in which New Delhi has sought a $100 billion investment commitment from the bloc, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) - which includes Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, nations not part of the European Union - has been in talks with India for a trade deal on goods, services, and investment promotion.

Under the deal, India is considering duty cuts on limited gold imports from Switzerland, the Economic Times said.

India's Commerce Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 March 2024, 05:43 IST)
Business News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT