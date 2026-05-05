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India fuel retailers face credit strain as high oil prices persist, says Fitch Ratings

Fitch said the duration of elevated prices, rather than short-term spikes, is the main credit risk.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCrude Oil

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