India GDP data, exit polls will be key for markets this week

This week we expect some momentum to return in the markets after a brief period of consolidation. During the week, we will see the release of various global economic data including the GDP numbers of US, China and India. Apart from this, consumer confidence data and PMI data of US and China would be important to track.
However some volatility may not be ruled out amid exit polls after the last phase of state elections on November 30, the impact of which could be seen on Friday.
Last week, domestic equities traded lacklustre after three weeks of positive momentum. Hawkish view from Federal Reserve meeting minutes, lack of triggers and closure of US market on account of Thanksgiving kept the market range-bound. Nifty ended flat with minor gains of +0.3% to close at 19,795 levels. Broader market ended on a mixed note with Midcap100 up +0.6% while smallcap100 fell -0.4%. Pharma, Realty and Metals gained more than 1%.
Global sentiments again got hit as the US Fed continued with its hawkish tone and gave no indication of rate cut. Thus, rally in the global markets took a pause. US Treasury yields which had fallen to a 2-month low of 4.42%, have started inching up once again. Further, the earnings season came to an end. Oil prices continue to stay lower on expectation that OPEC+ might not deepen output cuts next year after the producer group postponed its policy meeting.
On the domestic front, while the index was flat, sectoral rotation was seen. Pharma companies saw buying interest amid slew of USFDA approvals for their generic products. Two wheeler stocks were in limelight post strong sales witnessed during the festive season along with positive outlook with the onset of wedding season.
Primary market was buzzing with five big IPOs during last week. Tata Technologies saw record breaking subscription of more than 1 lakh crore with issue being oversubscribed by more than 69 times. IREDA too saw strong response with subscription of 38X, while Gandhar Oil and Flair Writing saw subscription of 64X and 46X
The wedding season started off last week on a buoyant note with Delhi itself recording 40k weddings on 23rd Nov 2023. India is expected to see a record year this time with ~3.5 million weddings lined up over the next one month.
Thus sectors like Gold Jewellery, Hotels, Retail, Auto are likely to benefit out of this extravagant marriage season.
(The writer is the Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)