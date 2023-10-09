India has emerged as our top international market: Malaysia Airlines' commercial chief

Being the third-largest aviation market globally and one of the fastest growing ones, India assures us of multiple opportunities for growth and expansion. Favourable factors such as a rapidly growing population and increased spending capacity are expected to stimulate travel demand, both domestically and internationally. For Malaysia Airlines, India has already emerged as our top international market. We have already achieved over 90% of our pre-pandemic capacity in India, operating 57 weekly flights to six destinations, comprising New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi. We are looking at returning to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year. Our direct services to Amritsar, Trivandrum and Ahmedabad beginning November 2023 will further help us cross our pre-pandemic levels in the country. This will also mark the first time that we will be launching three new Indian routes in the span of one month.