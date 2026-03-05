India has sufficient stock of LPG to last nearly a month

<p>NEW DELHI: India has comfortable stocks of LPG — sufficient to last 25-30 days, says officials in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Officials insist that there is no alarming situation with regard to LPG. However, the government is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with several market players to keep track of supplies.</p>.<p>In FY25, India’s LPG imports stood at around 20.67 mt and in first half of FY26, it reached 10.84 mt.</p>.Qatar shuts LNG output, supplies to India hit.<p>Although the country relies on imports for around 80-85% of its LPG requirements — primarily from Gulf suppliers — India has begun diversifying its sources by importing from the US and Norway as well, said officials.</p>.<p>The ministry reports that India has over 33 crore domestic LPG consumers.</p>