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India imported record crude volumes in June despite West Asia tensions

Russian crude imports rose to around 2.6 million bpd during the month, reinforcing Russia's position as India's largest oil supplier, Kpler analyst Sumit Ritolia said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 09:05 IST
Business NewsIndiacrude oil imports

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