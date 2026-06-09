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India Inc to dole out salary hikes of up to 10.2% across industries in FY27: Report

The hike will be mainly led by high growth sectors including EV and EV Infrastructure, FinTech, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:50 IST
India NewsBusiness Newssalary hike

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