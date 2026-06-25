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India initiates anti-dumping probe against 3 Chinese products following complaints

Four other countries are also involved in the probe - Korea, Singapore, the US, and Thailand.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsChinaTradeanti-dumping duty

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