Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India inks critical mineral pacts with France; similar deals with Brazil, Canada soon

the two sides issued a joint declaration of intent to collaborate on critical minerals and metals. They also exchanged letters of intent for the same.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 17:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 17:28 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsmineralsIndia-France Relation

Follow us on :

Follow Us