India is an 'incredibly exciting market, major focus for Apple': CEO Tim Cook

Apple on Thursday announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter for the month ending September 2023.

It posted revenue of $89.5 billion, down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.46, up 13 percent year over year.

This is the fourth straight quarter of decline for Apple, but India has emerged as one of the bright spots for the company.

Driven majorly by iPhones, Apple registered an all-time record revenue with healthy double-digit growth in India.

"We had an all-time revenue record in India, we grew very strong double digits. It’s an incredibly exciting market for us and a major focus of ours. We have a low share in a large market and so it would seem that there’s a lot of headroom there... We see an extraordinary market—a lot of people moving into the middle class... Lots of positives, we put two retail stores there and they are doing better than we anticipated—it’s still early going but they are off to a good start and I couldn’t be happier with how things are going at the moment," said Tim Cook, CEO.

The latest iPhone 15 series has received an overwhelming response in India and it was noticeable during the launch week in late September. The delivery of iPhone 15 Pro series models was delayed till mid-November. Since then, Apple has managed to balance the demand and supply ratio, and is now, ready to deliver in one week's time.

Apple commands a big market share in the premium smartphone segment (Rs 30,000 and above) in terms of value in India.

Also, with the rise in the production of iPhones in India, Apple has not only managed to cater to the domestic but also steadily increased the unit shipments to international markets.

It should be noted that the smartphone shipments remained flat in Q3 (July-September, 2023) in the subcontinent, but Apple registered the highest-ever quarterly shipments.

As per the latest counterpoint report, Apple shipped a whopping 2.5 million iPhone units in just three months. Two Apple Stores-- BKC (Mumbai) and Saket (Delhi), are registering record revenue in sales.

"iPhone revenue was $43.8 billion, up 3% Year-over-Year and a new September quarter record. We had strong performance in several markets, including an all-time record in India and September quarter records in Canada, Latin-America, the Middle-East, and South Asia. Our iPhone active installed base grew to a new all-time high in fiscal 2023 was another record year for switches," said Luca Maestri, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Apple.