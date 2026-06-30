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India launches UPI in Greece

UPI is now accepted in ten countries namely Greece, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Cambodia - enabling Indian travellers to make seamless payments abroad through familiar platforms.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 08:50 IST
Business NewsGreecePiyush GoyalUPI

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