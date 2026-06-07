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India, like all countries, hit by high oil prices, says IATA DG

As per IATA, fuel costs are set to rise nearly 40 per cent to USD 350 billion this year from USD 252 billion in 2025.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 17:12 IST
India NewsAviationOil prices

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