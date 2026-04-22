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India likely to breach budgeted fiscal deficit target for FY27: BMI

BMI also expects the government to introduce policies to redirect critical inputs to key industries, restrain business costs and improve financial support for firms.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 09:02 IST
Business NewsIndiaGDPFiscal deficitBMI

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