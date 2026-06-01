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India may revisit Scotch whisky tariff cuts if UK steel curbs, official says

Under ‌the trade pact, India agreed to cut tariffs on Scotch whisky from 150 per cent to ⁠75 per cent initially and further to 40 per cent over 10 years.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:48 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 13:48 IST
Business NewsIndiaUnited KingdomPiyush Goyal

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