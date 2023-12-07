India mulls curbing ethanol production to fight sugar shortages

By Isis Almeida, Dayanne Sousa and Mumbi Gitau

India is considering curbing ethanol production from sugar cane as the world’s largest consumer of the sweetener battles domestic shortages.

Authorities are studying a proposal to limit the use of sugar-cane juice to produce the biofuel for the current season, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. No final decision has been made, and plans could still change, the people said.

The proposal, which would help ease local sugar shortages if approved, sent futures plunging as much as 7.9 per cent in New York on Wednesday, the biggest decline in 10 months. It would also crush any potential for India to import the sweetener.