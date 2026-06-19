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India must become creator, adopter & global leader in AI: Mukesh Ambani

Jio is already embedding AI in consumer technology to deliver a smoother, smarter, and more personalised user experience.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 15:30 IST
Mukesh AmbaniArtificial IntelligenceAIbusiness

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