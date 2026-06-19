India must become creator, adopter & global leader in AI: Mukesh Ambani

Maximum energy self-sufficiency and AI self-sufficiency must become our national missions. The success of these missions is critical to the success of VIKSIT BHARAT. Reliance is playing a leading role in both national imperatives: Mukesh D. Ambani#RILAGMpic.twitter.com/xladU19yX2
People often ask me: what is the secret to Reliance’s growth? The answer is hidden in just two words: FOUNDER’S MINDSET. Every new generation has to believe it is the founder of Reliance and the FIRST GENERATION: Mukesh D. Ambani#RILAGMpic.twitter.com/rqxpO6ji4n