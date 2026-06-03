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India must challenge USTR's proposed 12.5% tariff on India under Sec 301 investigations: GTRI

The 12.5 per cent tariff exceeds the USA's WTO commitment.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:42 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:42 IST
India NewsBusiness News

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