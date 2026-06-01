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India-Oman CEPA comes into force

The deal offers duty-free access for 99.38% of India’s exports to Oman by value, covering 98.08% of the latter’s tariff lines, making it one of the most comprehensive market access outcomes secured by India in the Gulf region.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:02 IST
Business NewsIndian newsOman

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