<p>New Delhi: The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman, which was signed in December last year, came into force on Monday, paving the way for deeper trade and investment linkage between the two countries amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.</p><p>The deal offers duty-free access for 99.38% of India’s exports to Oman by value, covering 98.08% of the latter’s tariff lines, making it one of the most comprehensive market access outcomes secured by India in the Gulf region.</p><p>At the same time, it also opens new routes and ports for Indian exporters in the Gulf.</p>.Donald Trump says Iran really wants to make a deal with the US.<p>Oman’s strategic logistics hubs at Sohar, Duqm and Salalah provide Indian exporters’ enhanced access not only to Oman, but also to wider GCC and East African markets, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.</p><p>Opening of a new logistics hub in the Gulf region is significant as the movements in the Strait of Hormuz remain disrupted.</p><p>Talking to reporters, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the deal would benefit Indian exporters in sectors, such as textiles, leather, plastics, marine products, automobiles, sports goods, and agriculture.</p><p>“As we speak, more than 10 consignments are being shipped, availing preferential duty access in Oman from different parts of India,” Goyal said.</p><p>To mark the operationalisation of the agreement, consignments availing preferential tariff benefits were flagged off from Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.</p><p>Oman is India’s second-largest trading partner in the Gulf region and serves as a strategic gateway to the wider GCC and East African markets through its advanced logistics and port infrastructure.</p><p>Bilateral trade between India and Oman stood at $11.18 billion in 2025-26.</p><p>Indian exports to Oman totalled about $4 billion in 2025-26, led by refined petroleum products such as petrol ($781 million) and naphtha ($746 million), followed by calcined alumina ($277 million), iron and steel products ($230 million), machinery ($178 million), and rice ($167 million).</p><p>Although more than 80% of Indian exports already entered Oman at relatively low average tariffs of around 5%, duties on certain products reached as high as 100%.“Their elimination is expected to improve the competitiveness of Indian goods in the Omani market, though export growth will inevitably be constrained by the country’s relatively small population and market size,” said Ajay Srivastava, Founder, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).</p><p>Oman’s gains are concentrated in sectors where it is already a major supplier to India — energy, fertilisers, and industrial raw materials. Under the agreement, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on about 78% of its tariff lines.</p>