India, Oman free trade pact comes into force

<p>New Delhi: The free trade agreement between India and Oman came into force on Monday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.</p>.<p>The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will benefit domestic exporters in sectors such as textiles, leather, plastics, marine products, automobiles, sports goods, and agri-items, as they gain preferential access to the Omani market over competitors, Goyal said.</p>.<p>"The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is entering into force from today," the minister told reporters here.</p>.<p>The free trade pact was signed on 18th December 2025 in Muscat.</p>.Donald Trump says Iran really wants to make a deal with the US.<p>Upon completion of internal processes by both parties, the Agreement entered into force on 1st June, 2026.</p>.<p>To mark the entry into force, about 10 consignments of agriculture and gems and jewellery products from Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were shipped to the Gulf nation under the preferential tariffs.</p>.<p>Oman is India's second-largest trading partner in the Gulf region and serves as a strategic gateway to the wider GCC market through its advanced port infrastructure.</p>.<p>Bilateral trade between India and Oman reached USD 11.18 billion in FY 2025-26, up from USD 10.61 billion in FY 2024-25. </p>