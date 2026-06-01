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India, Oman free trade pact comes into force

The free trade pact was signed on 18th December 2025 in Muscat.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:02 IST
Business NewsIndian newsOman

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