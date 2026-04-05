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India OMCs to pay discounted rates to refiners amid fuel price freeze

With no immediate end to the West Asia conflict in sight, OMCs have decided to fix a discount on the refinery transfer price.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsIndiaPetrolWest Asiapetrol prices

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