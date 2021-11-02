India set to grow electronics manufacturing to $300 bn

India poised to grow electronics manufacturing to $300 billion in 3-4 years

India has all the key elements in place to grab the opportunity, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 02 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 19:00 ist
Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Credit: PTI File Photo

India has an "unprecedented opportunity" to grow electronics manufacturing to $300 billion in the next 3-4 years, building on scale, competitiveness, large market and enabling policies, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

The world is seeking more trusted sources for electronics post-Covid-19 and India has all the key elements in place to grab the opportunity, he said.

The minister also released a vision document on increasing India's electronics exports and share in Global Value Chain. 

