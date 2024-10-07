India prepared to handle oil supply hit from Middle East conflict: Hardeep Singh Puri

"We are watching the situation very, very carefully. Energy availability can get affected if there is an exacerbation (of the crisis in the Middle East)," Puri said at an event to launch the 2024 ExxonMobil Global Energy Outlook.

Puri said India will, however, be able to navigate the situation as the market is awash with oil supplies.

"Today, there is more oil available in the world than there is consumption. If some parties hold back on the availability, there are new suppliers in the market also," he added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, has been cutting oil production in recent years to support prices because of weak global demand.