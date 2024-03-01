India Q3 GDP data may overstate growth trends, economists say

Mumbai: India's third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), which rose by a stronger-than-expected 8.4 per cent compared to a year ago, may be overstating growth, economists said, pointing to a more modest increase in gross value added in the economy.

Alongside GDP, the government's statistical office releases data for gross value added (GVA), which is a measure of total value of goods and services produced in the economy.

GVA is seen as a purer measure of economic growth as the computation of GDP includes indirect taxes and excludes government subsidies.

For the third quarter, GVA grew at 6.5 per cent compared to the 8.4 per cent GDP growth.

"The above-8 per cent real GDP print should be read with caution given the large gap with GVA, decline in agriculture activity and two-paced economic growth (investment far outpacing consumption)," Citi economist Samiran Chakraborty said in a note on Thursday.

The gap is likely explained by rising tax collections and a fall in government subsidies during the quarter, they said. The divergence is at a 10-year high, said Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank.