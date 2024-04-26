India receives oil cargo in Russian SCF tanker after brief halt: Reports

However, during a visit to India earlier this month, US officials noted the sanctions on the 14 designated SCF vessels but also said Washington wants stable global oil supplies and has not asked India to cut Russian oil imports, remarks that sources at Indian refiners said helped to assuage concerns. The SCF Baltica is not among the 14 ships that were slapped with sanctions in recent months by Washington. SCF declined to comment. Reliance also did not respond to a request for comment.

Gabon-flagged SCF Baltica was listed on SCF's website as part of its fleet of oil tankers. The vessel is managed by the United Arab Emirates-based Stream Ship Management and its owner was listed as Ashbourne Navigation care of Stream Ship Management, shipping databases show. Stream Ship could not be located for comment.