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India remains ADB's largest private sector market; lender eyes $1 billion direct support in 2026

The other areas that Manila-based multilateral funding agency focusses on include urban infrastructure development, sustainable agriculture, and financial inclusion.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsbusinessAsian Development Bank

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