India remains priority growth market for South African Tourism

<p>Bengaluru: South African Tourism on Monday completed the Bengaluru leg of its Annual India Roadshow, continuing its focused engagement with the Indian travel trade and reinforcing the latter's growing importance as a key source market for South Africa.</p>.<p>Featuring over 40 exhibitors presenting a diverse range of offerings, the roadshow had over 235 Indian travel trade agents in Bengaluru participating.</p>.<p>"India continues to be a priority growth market for South African Tourism, driven by strong interest across family travel, experiential holidays, and premium travel. Indian travellers today are also planning differently, using AI-powered tools to research and customise their trips, travelling more occasionally, and showing a growing willingness to explore destinations beyond traditional favourites," said Mitalee Karmarkar, Marketing and Communications Manager (MEISEA), South African Tourism.</p>.<p>She added, "Bengaluru has firmly established itself as one of South Africa's key source markets in India. Travellers from the city are digitally-savvy, experience-driven, and increasingly confident in exploring long-haul destinations."</p>