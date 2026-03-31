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India rolls out series of reform to boost e-commerce exports

Rs 10 lakh value cap on courier exports consignment removed.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:56 IST
Business NewsIndiaE-Commerce

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