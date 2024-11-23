Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India’s rupee amongst most stable major currencies: Goyal

On Friday, the rupee weakened to another fresh low of 84.5075 per US dollar earlier in the day, pressured by portfolio outflows and a stronger American currency.
Arup Roychoudhury
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 22:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 22:29 IST
Business NewsPiyush GoyalIndian Rupee

Follow us on :

Follow Us