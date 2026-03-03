Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India says crude oil, fuel stocks to last 25 days; enough supply to last West Asia crisis

The country's commercial crude oil stocks, including strategic petroleum reserves at Mangalore, Padur, and Visakhapatnam, total around 100 million barrels.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 13:30 IST
Business NewsOilWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us